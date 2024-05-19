StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of iPower from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of IPW opened at $2.89 on Friday. iPower has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.70.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

