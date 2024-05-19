Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.