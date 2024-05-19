Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

ASUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $192.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. Analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

