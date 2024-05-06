Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

BR opened at $198.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.54 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.