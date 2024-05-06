Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRSH. Oppenheimer downgraded Freshworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $14.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.11 million. Research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freshworks news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $135,766.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $9,408,403. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,816,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,490,000 after buying an additional 1,285,713 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,175,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,280,000 after purchasing an additional 963,426 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,953,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after buying an additional 149,825 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,919,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

