CX Institutional Buys 190 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

CX Institutional grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,479,743. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $221.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.39. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $229.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.