Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.67 Million Position in Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.25% of Commerce.com worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce.com by 8,196.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce.com in the first quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce.com by 87.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce.com in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce.com Stock Performance

Shares of CMRC opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.44 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.15. Commerce.com, Inc. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commerce.com ( NASDAQ:CMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.08 million. Commerce.com had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Commerce.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Commerce.com from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commerce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

About Commerce.com

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

