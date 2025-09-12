Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 36,279 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 168.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,279 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 86,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,128 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 154,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

LBRT opened at $11.09 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

