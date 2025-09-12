ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Stock Position Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of ExlService worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 57,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,084,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 125,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

