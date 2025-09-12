Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of NVR worth $28,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. This represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,800. This represents a 74.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $8,544.93 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7,926.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,454.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $120.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

