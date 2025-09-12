NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF $SUSC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,417 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0857 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

