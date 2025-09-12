Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Teledyne Technologies worth $129,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $565.84 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $418.91 and a 12-month high of $570.56. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $543.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.45.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDY. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748,812.80. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,029,861.32. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.