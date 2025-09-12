Exponent, Inc. $EXPO Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 543.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,766 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Exponent worth $24,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Exponent by 10,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 5,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 859.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,896 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $348,056.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,602.78. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $112,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.94. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

