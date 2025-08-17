Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

