Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $431,000 Stock Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 74,507 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 61,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,125 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $302,421.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,676,426 shares in the company, valued at $18,558,035.82. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $272,166.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 960,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,546.24. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,859 shares of company stock worth $1,193,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ LZ opened at $10.55 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

