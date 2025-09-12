Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 42,553.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1,396.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

NYSE:WFG opened at $76.83 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $68.63 and a one year high of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

