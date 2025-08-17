Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,210,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,133,000 after purchasing an additional 214,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,186 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,371,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,726 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,556,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 240,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Canada upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $25.96 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

