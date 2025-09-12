Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Stock Holdings Lessened by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after buying an additional 2,882,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after buying an additional 2,514,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,748,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 76,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.36.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.0%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.40. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

