Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF $PSCI Holdings Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 7,414.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCI. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCI opened at $150.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.00. The company has a market cap of $139.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $103.54 and a 12-month high of $150.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.2041 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Featured Stories

