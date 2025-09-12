Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $128.98 Million Stake in Unum Group $UNM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $128,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.