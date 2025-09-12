NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in FMC Corporation $FMC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 229.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,631 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 66.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on FMC from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.58.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. FMC Corporation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $67.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.15 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 290.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $56,609.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,906.66. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.