Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 293.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 802,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 507,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $42.47 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.64. This represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

