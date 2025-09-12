AQR Capital Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. National Pension Service increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.