Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Now – May 18th

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, Wayfair, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Allegion are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used in home renovation, maintenance and enhancement projects. These businesses include home improvement retailers, building materials suppliers, hardware stores, and manufacturers of fixtures, tools and appliances. Investors follow home improvement stocks as a way to gain exposure to the residential construction and do-it-yourself markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.26. The company had a trading volume of 33,699,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48. Walmart has a twelve month low of $63.87 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $786.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.74. 3,127,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.12 and a 200 day moving average of $387.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,355,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,992. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,964. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.82. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. 3,709,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,971. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,440. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Allegion (ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

ALLE stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.71. 764,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,474. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.02. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

