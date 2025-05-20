Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,586 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,653 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 157,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 108,655 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXL opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $537.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.71. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXL. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

