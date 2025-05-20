Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of BNL opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 190.16%.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

