D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,752 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SA opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

