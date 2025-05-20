PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,987,000 after purchasing an additional 127,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 637,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,651,000 after purchasing an additional 220,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,192,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PJT opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.88. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.77 and a twelve month high of $190.28.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,301.12. The trade was a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

