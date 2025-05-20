Focus Partners Wealth Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Invesco were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Invesco by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup reduced their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.