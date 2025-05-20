Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.71 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $7,482,616.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,762.40. This represents a 58.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $63,402.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,441.46. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 618,936 shares of company stock valued at $25,182,692. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

