Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

