Top Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 17th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and Churchill Downs are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating casinos, gaming resorts, and related entertainment venues. Their performance reflects trends in consumer spending, tourism flows and regulatory changes within the gambling industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.23. 1,501,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,910. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,891,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,896,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.76. 2,196,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,518. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.83. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,680,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 702,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.42.

