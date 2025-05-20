Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 506 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 761.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.83. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.13 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

