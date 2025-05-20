Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in BorgWarner by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,114. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

