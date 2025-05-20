Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 764,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares in the company, valued at $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:HRB opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.28.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

