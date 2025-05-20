Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $121.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.87.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $500.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

