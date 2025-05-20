Focus Partners Wealth Buys Shares of 4,469 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). The firm had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $937,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,058 shares in the company, valued at $66,940,366.50. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,236 shares of company stock worth $3,956,190 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.