Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $68,350.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,173.32. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Maxwell Donley sold 65,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $527,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 739,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,648. The trade was a 8.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,094. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

