Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE BRX opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

