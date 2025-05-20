Cloud Storage Stocks Worth Watching – May 17th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide data storage, backup and retrieval services over the Internet using distributed server networks. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growing demand for scalable, secure and cost-effective cloud-based data solutions driven by businesses and consumers alike. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NTAP stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.53. 1,698,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $108.46. NetApp has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $4.00 on Friday, hitting $178.04. 442,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $105.76 and a 52-week high of $190.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.32.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.64. 534,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $71.98.

