Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS Digital during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS Digital by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Digital stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $788.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS Digital has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TELUS Digital ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TELUS Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $647.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Digital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TELUS Digital from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS Digital from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded TELUS Digital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on TELUS Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

