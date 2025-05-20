Music Stocks To Follow Now – May 18th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Live Nation Entertainment, and Synchrony Financial are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is creating, distributing or supporting music—this includes record labels, streaming platforms, instrument manufacturers and live‐event promoters. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to revenue streams such as streaming subscriptions, licensing fees, instrument sales and concert ticket income. The value of music stocks is driven by consumer listening trends, evolving technologies and the overall health of the entertainment market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.26. The company had a trading volume of 53,614,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,997,127. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.59. The stock had a trading volume of 43,001,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,989,030. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,911,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,371,451. The stock has a market cap of $294.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.27.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $15.84 on Friday, reaching $656.02. 2,222,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,081. The firm has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.48. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $663.55.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.26. 10,940,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,040,099. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average is $104.72.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.80. 2,876,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,411. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.40 and a 200 day moving average of $133.99.

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

SYF traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.88. 4,101,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,146. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

