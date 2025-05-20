Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 30,287 Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Pyxis Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,018 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of PYXS opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYXS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

