Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 6,175 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,358,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 10,473,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,613,000 after purchasing an additional 668,031 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $175.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.47. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 14.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.27%.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

