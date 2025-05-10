Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 297 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10,262.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,585,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 90,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.