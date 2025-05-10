Q3 Earnings Forecast for TSE:AFN Issued By Raymond James

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.86.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$38.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.16. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$30.81 and a 52 week high of C$58.14. The company has a market cap of C$740.04 million, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31.

In other Ag Growth International news, Director Anne De Greef-Safft purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.99 per share, with a total value of C$73,985.00. Also, Director Janet Giesselman acquired 6,000 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,076.00. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $436,101 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 47.90%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

