Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 227.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Camtek were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,192,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,341,000 after acquiring an additional 903,126 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Camtek by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,566,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,521,000 after acquiring an additional 705,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 818,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,159,000 after acquiring an additional 445,079 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,711,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,670,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,743,000 after purchasing an additional 154,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $140.50.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

