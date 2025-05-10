MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $75,000 Stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBCP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,448,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 176,490 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,722,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 167,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 128.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

BBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

In other news, CEO Bruce F. Young bought 49,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $256,941.33. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,408.18. This trade represents a 2.96 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

