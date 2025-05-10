Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,902 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of CTS worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in CTS by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CTS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $39.91 on Friday. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.72 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. Analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

