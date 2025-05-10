Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of AtriCure worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1,337.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,603.36. This trade represents a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AtriCure Stock Down 0.6 %

AtriCure stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.57. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $123.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

